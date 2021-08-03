UAE may extend ban on flights from India and other countries: UAE may extend ban on flights from India, many flights are canceled

Strong points

UAE may increase flight ban Traveling from India to UAE may be difficult, travel ban may increase until August 31

The UAE government could extend the ban on flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Etihad said in a statement that following recent directives from the UAE government, passenger travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been suspended until August 7, 2021. The airline Abu Dhabi said on its website that given the situation, this date may also be extended according to government orders.

Travel ban can be extended until August 31

At the same time, news is spreading on social media on behalf of Gulf News that the travel ban can be extended until December 31. Gulf News rebutted the claims on Monday, saying travel restrictions are in place until August 7, not December 31. Travel industry sources said the ban could extend to Aug.31, as some flights scheduled for Aug.7-12 have already been canceled.

Who will get the UAE entry exemption

UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden Visa holders are exempt from entering the UAE. Etihad, which operates commercial flights to the four countries, said there would be no impact on cargo flights on both sides. The airline said passengers are constantly informed about changes in travel plans.

migrant workers stranded in India

Workers stranded in India who wish to travel to the UAE are also paying a heavy price. Indian expats traveling from India to UAE pay 4000-6000 dirhams as another travel arrangement as direct flights between India and UAE are suspended. Travel agencies offer packages ranging from plane tickets to 15-day hotel quarantine periods.