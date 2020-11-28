uae News: Why are British soldiers stationed in Saudi Arabia? After all, Prince Salman is afraid of the ‘crisis’ – the UK has deployed the British army in Saudi Arabia to protect the oil fields from Yemen’s Houthi militia

Strong points:

Attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen have shaken Saudi Arabia. Troubled by the constant attacks on oil wells and oil factories, Prince Salman enlisted the help of the British military. The Independent quoted the defense spokesman as saying in the report that the artilleryman of the Royal Artillery, the 16th regiment of the British Army, was quietly deployed to oil fields in Saudi Arabia. So that the oil wells can be protected from drone strikes by Huti rebels.

British army saves Saudi oil factories

The defense spokesperson said the UK had worked closely with the Saudi Ministry of Defense and several international allies following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil production facilities on September 14, 2019. Meanwhile, a strategy has also been developed to strengthen the defense of its vital economic infrastructure against air threats. The spokesperson, however, did not reveal the exact deadline or the number of soldiers involved, citing Operation Security.

The British Defense Minister has confirmed

British Defense Secretary James Hepi also confirmed the report, saying Britain has deployed giraffe radar to detect drones in Arabia. In addition, air defense command and control systems have also been deployed capable of firing air defense missiles and short range cannons. Hepi said the deployment was purely defensive. The UK has also spent a total of £ 840,360 on this deployment.

The British Army has been stationed since February 2020

It is said that from February 2020, Britain has deployed its troops to Saudi Arabia. Britain previously operated dozens of training modules with the Saudi Army, including air warfare, electronic warfare, and officer training. The British Army maintains its hiding places in a total of 15 locations in Arabia.

Saudi Arabia fifth highest spending on arms

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Saudi Arabia spent some $ 61.9 billion on defense in 2019. With that, Saudi Arabia joined the five countries that spend the most on weapons. America, China, India and Russia are ahead of Saudi Arabia in this list. Saudi Arabia is completely dependent on foreign countries for its military weapons.