UAE Princesses Latifa and Haya named as targets of Pegasus hack list by Sheikh Mohammed

UAE Princess Latifah jailed by her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited Dubai

Princess Latifa of the United Arab Emirates, who yearned to breathe the “open air” of Western countries, was imprisoned by her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Princess Latifah, daughter of UAE Vice President Maktoum, tried to escape by sea with the help of a friend, but was taken by commandos off the Indian coast of Goa. The Indian Navy has been accused of this. Now in this case it has been revealed that Princess Latifah’s phone number was also included in Pegasus’ spy list and it is believed that due to this, the location of her phone was found in the Arabian Sea.

Not only that, the number of Latifa’s stepmother, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, was also found in Pegasus’ spy list. Princess Haya also attempted to escape the United Arab Emirates. The Israeli company NSO claims that this software was created to fight terrorism and sold it to many governments around the world, including Saudi Arabia and India. This Israeli software was used by a powerful father to spy on his daughter and wife.

Haya’s alleged relationship with her British bodyguard

According to the Washington Post, Latifah’s cell phone number entered Pegasus’ watchlist in 2018. Princess Haya’s number arrived in 2019. Princess Haya reportedly had an affair with her British bodyguard. In 2018, Princess Latifa made her first attempt to escape the United Arab Emirates and her boat was taken at sea and brought back to the United Arab Emirates. In 2019, Princess Haya fled to London after a relationship with her bodyguard.

Princess Haya refused to return to the United Arab Emirates and sued the High Court in London to take responsibility for raising the children, which she won. Amnest International said that when Latifah ran away from her home, her phone number was put on surveillance through the Pegasus software. He said that because of this software, Latifah got caught. During this time, she was very close to the coast of Goa in the Arabian Sea.