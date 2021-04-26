UAE shows solidarity with India engulfed in Corona crisis, Burj Khalifa painted in tricolor

Amid the devastation caused by the corona virus outbreak in India, countries around the world are reaching out. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates painted the Burj Khalifa, one of the tallest buildings in the world, tricolor to show solidarity with India. Not only that, the UAE also showed the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company tower in tricolor. The message from Stay Strong India (#StayStrongIndia) was also broadcast on these two buildings with the hashtag. These UAE buildings are displayed in the color of the tricolor on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti in recent years. But this is the first time that this country has expressed its support for India in this way.

India-UAE relations have grown considerably in recent years. The UAE was on India’s side even as Pakistan tried to provoke the world community against India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5, the UAE called the decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as an internal Indian matter. The tricolor has already been seen several times on this tallest building in the world. The United Arab Emirates also displayed the Burj Khalifa in the color of the tricolor on Independence Day last year. Apart from that, on October 2, on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, his messages and photographs were seen on the Burj Khalifa. Earlier, in March 2018, during PM Modi’s tour of the United Arab Emirates, the Indian tricolor was seen on this great building of the world.

Many countries around the world have offered to help India

India is receiving aid from many countries around the world, which are suffering from the Corona crisis. Support material from Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Saudi Arabia has also left for India. Apart from these, many countries including China, Pakistan, Australia, France, Germany, Israel are waiting for India’s yes. These countries have repeatedly asked India for help. The United States also lifted the ban on raw materials used in vaccine manufacturing after being troubled. This is expected to dramatically accelerate the pace of vaccine manufacturing in India. Joe Biden himself has said he will provide all the necessary equipment to India. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSS Jake Suillon are in constant contact with India.

Russia-China first offered aid to India

In view of the lack of oxygen in the treatment of patients infected with Kovid in India, Russia has offered to provide medical oxygen and ramdescivir. It is said that in the next 15 days, its import from Russia may also begin. Shortages of the antiviral drug Remdesvir are also observed in many cities. Moscow said it could provide 300,000 to 400,000 injections of Remedisvir per week, which could be further increased. Soon, the supply of oxygen from the ships will also be started. Amid the border dispute over LAC in Ladakh, China on Thursday offered to provide the necessary support and assistance to India. In response to a question about the growing cases of Corona virus infection in India, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Kovid-19 pandemic was hostile to humanity, requiring international solidarity and mutual support to deal with it. He said China has taken notice of the recent worsening of the situation in India and the temporary shortage of anti-pandemic medical supplies. China stands ready to provide all possible assistance to India to control the outbreak.