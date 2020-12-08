Uber, El Corte Inglés and piano lessons

Updated: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 10:39 AM

Published on: 08.12.2020 10:29

The daughters of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, the Infantas Elena and Cristina, and several of their grandchildren used the undeclared funds of a Mexican businessman via an opaque card of the former monarch to pay for trips on Uber, shopping in El Corte Inglés and even piano lessons, as posted by ‘El Confidencial’

More precisely, it was Froilán and Victoria Federica who had the most this “ black ” card, according to the same information, which cites sources close to the tax investigation of the former head of state, who wants to regularize his tax situation after spending more than half a million euros. of uncertain provenance between 2016 and 2018, years during which it was no longer inviolable.

The Mexican Allen Sanginés-Krause, of British nationality, transferred the funds to a bank account managed by an employee of the Casa del Rey, Air Force Colonel Nicolás Murga. The cards were in his name, although the King Emeritus used them and therefore his expenses were hidden from the tax authorities.

Froilán and Victoria Federica also used these cards – according to “El Confidencial” – more intensely, even with the chain’s customer cards that drank directly from the opaque account. Mexican transfers were used to buy a competitive mare for Victoria Federica, according to Digital.

The businessman admitted to having paid trips to the emeritus

Sanginés-Krause admitted on TVE that he had paid 113,000 euros for the trips and stays of the emeritus in 2016 and 2017, in addition to 270,000 euros to Colonel Murga in 2017 and 2018, as also indicated in his voluntary declaration to the prosecution. , according to ‘La Vanguard’.

According to the Mexican of the public channel, he paid the distinguished trips and stays worth 28,000 euros in June 2016; 16,000 in December and 69,000 in June 2017. The reason? The friendship and admiration he has for the monarch.

The prosecution of the Supreme Court has three open lines of inquiry in which the former monarch appears as a leading protagonist: the orders for the work of the AVE in Mecca, the funds of the emeritus in the tax haven of Jersey and this one ‘black cards’.

Juan Carlos I has shown his willingness to regularize his tax situation. More specifically, these expenses of more than half a million euros, in order to abort a possible charge of tax crime by the tax administration.

The goal of the emeritus would be to return to Spain for Christmas after spending more than four months in the United Arab Emirates. In fact, the executive sent the Secretary of State of Global Spain to Abu Dhabi, according to “Voz Pópuli”. In principle, for a matter of economic diplomacy, but it is not excluded that the situation is addressed by the former monarch.

Juan Carlos I is said to have asked to be allowed to return to La Zarzuela at Christmas, the palace that has been his home for 58 years. The Royal House offered him three possible residences, including the address of his sister Doña Pilar de Borbón, although he rejected it.