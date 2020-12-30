Ubisoft games set to reach Game Pass in 2021

He is not an innocent person. This rumor appeared two days ago and spread like wildfire: Ubisoft + would be included in the Game Pass catalog in 2021. First disseminated by the Xbox Worlds site, without citing any type of source and in a manner concise, the rumor is gaining strength over the days and today it is Jez Corden who helps keep it more alive than ever.

Ubisoft + is the heir to UPlay +

I’ve seen rumors about Ubisoft Uplay + joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

I think that has a good chance of being true, from what I’ve heard.

– Jez (@JezCorden) December 30, 2020

Ubisoft + is the subscription service of the successful video game company Ubisoft. For a price of $ 14.99 per month, we can play all of the company’s recently released games from day one, including all subsequent DLCs. A service of great value considering the quality of several of its titles: Watch Dogs, Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 5, For Honor or Immortals Fenyx Rising.

This move would bring considerable value to Xbox Game Pass, which was recently bolstered by the integration of EA Play and the acquisition of Bethesda. Additionally, the move shouldn’t surprise us as Ubisoft has been expanding borders for quite some time and looking for deals like those with Google Stadia and Amazon Luna to bring their games to these platforms.

Will the hegemony of the Game Pass be consolidated in 2021?

In this case, it is Jez Corden, journalist specializing in the Xbox section of Windows Central, who gave wings to the case. According to Corden, the rumor that Ubisoft + could be included in the Game Pass Ultimate subscription “has a good chance of being true” from what he has heard. Of course, Corden did not disclose his sources.

It is too early to ring and whistle, and experience shows caution in such cases. However, dreaming for the moment is free and thinking of a Game Pass with such a high value and keeping such a competitive price point is great news for Windows 10 and Xbox users. Xbox won’t sell as many consoles as Sony, but it’s getting closer to its goal of forcing the rest of the industry to follow in its footsteps with Game Pass or die trying.