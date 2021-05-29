Ubisoft promises not to give up the PS4 / Xbox One versions – Old Sport Republic

Far Cry 6 game news: Ubisoft promises not to abandon the PS4 / Xbox One versions Posted on May 29, 2021 at 12:21 p.m. Yesterday evening, and for the first time since the game was announced, Ubisoft announced more details on Far Cry 6 , the new entry of his famous license. With the title in Open World and Cross-Gen, watchers couldn’t help but make the connection to Cyberpunk 2077. In an interview with VGC, David Grivel, senior gameplay designer at Ubisoft Toronto, was apparently asked about Far Cry 6’s performance. which will run on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, with one question citing the title of CD Projekt RED as an example. The latter said the team is very careful with the game’s performance on PS4 and Xbox One, and we’ll be showing more of it on different platforms in the coming weeks and months. What I can say (…) is that the game works well with the previous generation and the new generation (…). One detail I can add about the new generation is that we can run the game at 60 FPS and 4K which is really cool. (…) but that does not mean that the previous generation is being given up in any way. We’re really very careful on this topic, so we’ll show you more details and more information shortly. Far Cry 6 takes us to Yara, a fictional land where Antón Castillo, a dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), takes us his own succession rules, but also has to face a rebellion in the form of a guerrilla war. For their part, the players will play the female or male version of Dani Rojas, a former soldier who decided to join the insurgents. The sixth main episode of the license, Far Cry 6, is announced – like another episode, Ubisoft shows its desire to make each of its productions more unique. However, we will have to wait until October 7th, 2021 to find out if this can be felt in the gameplay.

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP