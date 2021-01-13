Ubisoft will bring the next open-world Star Wars game to life

We continue with good news this week related to the world of video games, first Indiana Jones and now Star Wars. Yesterday we were talking about Indiana Jones and her new title created by Machine Games. This news prompted some fans to “fight” on Twitter to position Uncharted or Tomb Raider above the old Indy.

The Star Wars universe now returns to Ubisoft

Now it’s Star Wars turn, coincidentally both franchises are in the hands of Lucasfilm Games. The studio behind The Division is making a game set in a galaxy far, far away, according to a report from Wired. Today, Ubisoft announced that its Swedish studio Massive Entertainment is in the process of creating an open-world video game set in the Star Wars universe.

There are no details on when the game will be released, on what platforms, or in what era of the Star Wars universe it will take place. The game will be built using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine, which is best known as the technology behind The Division series.

Earlier this week, Disney renamed its games division to Lucasfilm Games for what it described as “a new era.” Since then, the company has announced not only Ubisoft’s Star Wars game, but also an Indiana Jones title from studio Bethesda MachineGames.

Previously, EA was the primary developer behind the series’ titles, resulting in games such as Battlefront Reboots, Jedi Open World Adventure: Fallen Order, and Squadrons Space Fighting Game of the Year. last. We also include the legendary The Old Republic. A game that started out with many shadows and eventually won the community with endless updates and news until the servers shut down.