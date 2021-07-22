UCI, recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Spain for the second year in a row

The UCI, Unin de Crditos Inmobiliarios, obtained for the second consecutive year the Great Place to Work label awarded by the consultancy firm of the same name. It is one of the most prestigious distinctions in the field of human resources on the national and international scene for the best employers in the world.

For its price, Great Place to Work requires companies to comply with very demanding international standards in terms of team development and management, which includes a global questionnaire of employees on the culture, values ​​and confidence they have in the business.

With a participation rate of 91%, 76% of the UCI workforce believe the company is “a great place to work”, a figure slightly higher than in 2020. Likewise, most employees believe that the company is “a great place to work”. they are treated fairly, regardless of their race. and are proud of the company’s accomplishments.

All dimensions of the survey are improving compared to the previous year. These results are largely due to the HR actions implemented by the UCI, among which stand out those focused on personal development, family and professional reconciliation, the creation of flexible environments and the attraction and retention of talent. .

Among these initiatives is Aprendizndome, a personalized training and development program, with more than 1,000 training courses and pills, which is tailored according to the needs, concerns and expectations of each employee and which has been honored in 2021 in the category ‘Learning ecosystems’ of the Cegos Awards.

For Ángel Aguilar, director of human resources at the UCI, “to have this certification for the second year in a row is a very gratifying recognition of our work, more in a year particularly complicated by the new needs that the pandemic has imposed on the methodology of work, and distinguishes our involvement in improving the quality of life and reconciling our employees ”.

This recognition of Great Place to Work is in addition to the certificate of the previous year of the same entity and the AENOR certificate for protocols and good practices in its facilities and services to deal with COVID-19. As well as the AENOR ISO 14001: 2015 certificate for the company’s environmental management system, which is based on three fundamental axes: minimizing its environmental impact, managing environmental risks and financing sustainably.

