UGT and CCOO to appeal to Constitutional Court for TSJM’s resolution to ban 8M protests in Madrid

Madrid’s UGT and CCOO unions have announced that they will appeal in the next few hours to the Constitutional Court on the ban on demonstrations for Women’s Day that the Madrid Superior Court of Justice (TSJM) ratified on Sunday, asserting public health reasons. According to the organizations, the phrase “does not specifically analyze the citation to which the appeal was referred, but rather uses general arguments to reject it.”

“Despite several appeals against the prohibition of the holding of this type of act by the government delegation, the UGT and the CCOO understand that they must be studied one by one and on a case-by-case basis separately”, they explain in a joint press release. The unions have defended that “the characteristics of the concentration which they had anticipated”, with a limitation of the assistants to 250 people, “do not favor a big competition” and “they make this act harmless for public health”.

“Neither the Government Delegation nor the Court itself proposed alternatives for the celebration of this appeal, such as the change of place or time to make it possible”, argued the CCOO and the UGT, who insisted on their “defense of the exercise of a fundamental right such as that of assembly and demonstration, contained in the Spanish Constitution”.

For this reason, they decided to present an appeal for protection before the Constitutional Court, knowing that with this decision “there is a violation of the fundamental rights contained in articles 14 to 29 and 30.2 of the Magna Carta, and in order to preserve the rights and freedoms by reason of which the appeal is encouraged “.

The 10th section of the administrative contentious chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) rejected the five appeals against the resolution issued by the government delegate in Madrid on March 3, and by which they were prohibited from concentrations and demonstrations on the occasion of International Women’s Day for public health reasons.

More precisely, the five judgments signed today this Thursday correspond to the appeals filed last Friday by various groups and individuals, summoning various acts which were to take place this Monday 8. Yesterday, the same court rejected the requests for the same reasons. Resources on feminist protests these days. The magistrates replied to the appellants that this prohibition was not the consequence of discrimination based on sex, as they argued in their appeals, but that “the fundamental reasons for the refusal of the concentration are based on reasons of public health”.