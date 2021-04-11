UIC Barcelona and Banco Santander reaffirm their commitment to higher education

UIC Barcelona and Banco Santander have renewed their collaboration agreement, the relationship of which dates back to 2004. With this agreement, the financial institution strengthens its commitment to UIC Barcelona, ​​thus strengthening access to university training quality, entrepreneurship among university students and improving employability and access to quality employment for young people.

Through the Universities of Santander, the entity once again shows its support to the University by providing funds for scholarships, research and to develop activities aimed at entrepreneurship and training.

Specifically, the funds will go, one more year, to the Santander Alumni Scholarship program, from which 18 university students will be able to benefit. UIC Barcelona also participates in the Santander Progreso scholarship program, a program that facilitates access to higher education for students with the best academic results nationally, from all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, taking take into account their socio-economic situation.

Regarding research funds, thanks to the contribution of Banco Santander, a young postdoctoral researcher will be able to join the IsFamily Santander Chair, at the Institute for Higher Family Studies (IESF) of UIC Barcelona. The object of the research will be to study the family as a space for the transfer of resources between generations on the basis of different criteria: economy, health and personal care and education.

Likewise, through collaboration with Santander, the University will promote training activities aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and the creation of new innovative companies with a social impact.

Banco Santander, responsible lder en banca, maintains a compromised firm con el progreso y el crecimiento inclusivo y sostenible con una apuesta pionera y consolidada por la educacin superior que desarrolla through Santander Universidades desde hace 25 aos y distinguishes it del resto de entidades financieras of the world. The entity has allocated a total of over 2,000 million euros and has awarded over 630,000 scholarships and grants since its inception.

