UK Coronavirus Mask Rule: Boris Johnson on Mask and Corona Virus Lockout Restrictions: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Corona Mask and Virus Lockdown

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that compatriots would not be legally obliged to wear masks and maintain a distance of at least one meter (three feet) in closed public places from this month. At the same time, he confirmed the plan to remove restrictions despite the sharp rise in cases of infection.

“Depend on desire”

Johnson confirmed on Monday that when the process of lifting the lockdown in the country reaches its final stages, it will be up to personal will to accept the legal restrictions. He said the process of lifting the restrictions would start from July 19. However, the final decision in this regard will be made on July 12.

“Towards another era”

Earlier on Sunday, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said there appeared to be room to lift restrictions and return to normal due to the vaccination success. He had said that now we have to move on to another phase, learning to live with the virus, take precautions and live responsibly. At the same time, when asked about the need to apply masks, he said it could be done if the numbers were correct.

propagation of the delta variant

More than 1,28,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the UK, the highest in Western Europe. Cases of infection are also on the rise due to the highly contagious delta variant. As of Saturday, 24,885 new cases of corona virus infection were reported and 18 patients died. According to data from the National Health Service, more than 33 million people in the UK have received a second dose of the Kovid-19 vaccine, and more than 85% of adults have taken the first dose.

The world is shocked by the variant of the corona virus found in Nepal, the vaccine will also fail!

Boris Johnson (file photo)