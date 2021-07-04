UK Freedom Day: July 19 UK Freedom Day Covid-19 Mask is not mandatory

London

All restrictions related to the corona virus lockdown will be lifted on July 19 amid rising cases of the corona virus in Britain. The British government is preparing to celebrate the day as Freedom Day. Not only that, it is believed that on that day the legal requirement to wear masks in Britain will also be abolished. Sajid Javid, who became the new UK Minister for Health after Matt Hancock resigned, also told the House of Commons last week that he was considering ending the lockdown restrictions beyond July 19.

In Britain, 60% of people received two doses of the vaccine

In Britain, around 60% of the population has received both doses of the corona vaccine. Nonetheless, the whole world, including India, is watching the government’s decision to open the lockdown amid the rapidly increasing infection rate there. After the lockdown opens, if the pace of infection in Britain increases further and the death toll increases as well, then that will certainly be a problem for the whole world.

The number of infected people admitted to hospital is much lower

According to figures in Britain so far, the rate of infection may be rapid but the number of hospitalizations and deaths is very low. In such a situation, it is possible that due to vaccination, even the lethal delta variant of Corona does not have a lethal effect. British health officials believe the vaccine is certainly doing its job.

Children taking false positive COVID-19 test using cold drinks: study

The compulsory wearing of a mask will also end

British media claim that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also end compulsory mask wear on July 19. However, there will be no ban for those who wear it on purpose. The government will issue guidelines from time to time to force people to take precautions. However, not all measures will be strictly followed. These will be voluntary and cannot be legally enforced.

Third wave of COVID in UK: Even after 80% vaccination in UK, third wave of Corona is outraged, what are experts in India saying?

Third Corona Wave in Britain

A leading expert associated with the British vaccination program has claimed that Britain is battling a third wave of the corona virus due to the highly contagious delta variant of Kovid-19. In the past 24 hours, more than 24,000 new cases of corona have been discovered in Britain. According to the UK government, more than 80% of the country’s people have received at least one dose of the corona vaccine. Health officials believe there is now fierce competition between vaccines and the delta variant of Kovid-19 in the UK.

Symptoms of delta variants are different from traditional symptoms of corona virus, watch out for these signs

The vaccine reduced the risk of corona infection by 75%

According to the latest data from Public Health England, a single dose of the vaccine reduces a person’s chances of getting infected with the coronavirus and receiving hospital treatment by 75%, even if they are infected with the delta form. the vaccine has a more than 90 percent reduction in their chances of contracting the coronavirus and being hospitalized.