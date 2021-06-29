UK Labor Party Narendra modi: UK Labor Party accused of ‘divisive’ policy with poll flyer featuring Prime Minister Modi

Strong points:

Britain’s Labor Party uses protest against Modi to win election, posting a photo of PM Modi and Boris Johnson shaking hands, people at Labor have fiercely said, who have asked to apologize at once

Labor is trying to get votes by opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a by-election in northern England. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Conservative Party Leader and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been printed on Labor Party propaganda material. It was written about staying away from PM Modi. The Labor Party says if people there vote for another party then there is a risk of showing such an image, but the Labor Party is clear on this.

People of Indian descent furious at Labor Party

As soon as this propaganda material went viral, Indian groups overseas called the UK opposition Labor Party a divisor and anti-India. Leaflets during the election campaign for Thursday’s by-elections in Batley, West Yorkshire and Spain, showing Modi shaking hands with Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit in 2019. There is a written message about the Tory MP that he should stay away.

The Tory MP also targeted the Labor Party

Tory Leader and Tory MP Richard Holden posted a photo of it on Twitter, sparking furious reactions on social media. He was asked if this meant Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer would not be seen shaking hands with India’s Prime Minister.

Will the Labor Party not have relations with India?

Conservative Friends of India (CFIN), an Indian community organization, said: “Dear Keir Starmer, can you please explain this propaganda material and clarify if a Prime Minister / Labor Party politician is member of the world’s largest democracy? he refuses to have a relationship? Is this your message to the over 1.5 million Indian community members in the UK?

Labor accused of severing UK-India relations

There is also resentment among Labor Party leaders over this propaganda material. Labor Friends of India (LFIN) demanded its immediate withdrawal. In a statement, LFIN said it was unfortunate that the Labor Party had put on its leaflet the world’s largest democracy and one of Britain’s closest friends, the Prime Minister of India. used a photo from the 2019 G7 summit. Senior Labor MP Virendra Sharma also condemned the move.