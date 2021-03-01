UK Meteor Video: UK Meteor Video: Huge fireball has fallen from the sky in Britain, people are panicking – British citizens see a meteor lighting up the sky over London

Strong points:

A huge meteorite was seen falling from the sky on Sunday night in Britain. The fall of the meteorite caused panic and it became a topic of discussion on Twitter, many people tweeted that they had never seen such a huge meteorite before London.

A huge meteorite was seen falling from the sky on Sunday evening in the British capital, London, Birmingham, Bristol and other areas. People were frightened by the fall of the meteorite. Many people tweeted that they had never seen such a huge meteorite before. Lots of people managed to make a Meteor fall video and they tweeted and shared it.

It is said that the meteorite fell from the sky around 10 p.m. It has been seen all over Britain. Meteorites typically travel thousands of kilometers an hour, but when they enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn and ignite very quickly. One user, Shane Mann, said that I just saw a meteor fall in West London. It’s shocking.

The organization which monitors the British meteorite tweeted: “It seems that many people in Britain and Ireland were able to see the meteorite which arrived around 9:55 pm.” It is said that this meteorite fell to earth at a very slow speed. Meteorite falls have become a topic of discussion across Britain. So far, thousands of people have watched the video of Meteor’s fall.