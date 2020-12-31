UK Parliament approves Brexit trade deal, PM Johnson signs – UK Parliament approves Brexit trade deal, PM Boris Johnson signs bill

London

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday signed the Brexit trade agreement with the European Union (EU). Previously, MEPs voted overwhelmingly in favor of the related proposal. The motion was approved by 521 votes to 73. Johnson said the treaty I just signed is not an end, but a new beginning, and I think it will start a fantastic relationship between our friends and partners in Great Britain and in the EU.

The document was signed on Wednesday morning by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after which the document was brought to London by a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a parliamentary session on Wednesday after the Christmas recess to seek parliamentary approval of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which has been separated from the European Union (EU).

This was done because the law that will enter into force for future relations with the EU on January 1 next year would clear all obstacles with the approval of Parliament. The 80-page bill was introduced to Parliament after Brexit approval shortly before the December 31 deadline. This was first discussed by MPs in the House of Commons and then the bill was discussed in the House of Lords.

Johnson had called on lawmakers to back the landmark bill. He said it was not a break with Britain’s European neighbors, but a solution. After passing both chambers, the invoice will be sent to the Queen of Great Britain for approval.