UK records coldest temperature: see: Britain ‘freezes’ with ice cap, coldest after 25 years – UK records coldest temperature since 1995 according to weather forecast

Winter is breaking all records in the UK this year. Alam, is that the mercury descended in Scotland on Wednesday night after 25 years. All of Great Britain is going through a terrible winter. The meteorological department says the temperature in Braemar has reached minus 23 degrees centigrade. This is the first time the UK has experienced such a low temperature after nearly 25 years. This is the first time in the last decade that the mercury has dropped below minus 20 centigrade. Members of the rescue and rescue teams say the snow is scattered all over Scotland. Let’s see how all of Great Britain was shrouded in ice…

Severe cold will prevail in Britain for the next three days

Experts from the meteorological department say there will be cold and severe snowfall in the UK over the next three days. He said mercury fell below minus 20 on December 23, 2010 in the UK. Experts have warned of snowfall across the UK, prompting the possibility of a power outage. Not only that, there may be rain in some parts of the country. The meteorological department said cold weather could hamper the trip. The severe effects of severe cold occur in the eastern part of Scotland, England, Devon and South West Wales. The sun can also bloom in some areas, which can make the weather pleasant.

Mercury is also falling in cities, meteorological department warns

Earlier Tuesday evening, the mercury hit minus 17.1 degrees Celsius in the Scottish Highlands. Not only that, the mercury reached minus 4 degrees Celsius in UK cities such as Manchester and Carlisle. In York, the temperature reached minus 6 degrees Celsius. The flood warning has arrived in some areas. The weather service has warned people to take extra precautions until the cold has passed. He said by Friday the weather could get worse and cold winds could blow. This will increase the risk of snowfall. During this time, it can rain.

Homelessness increases, Corona vaccine will continue

The worst problem is homelessness this winter. However, many institutions have come forward to help them. They provide food, milk, blankets and a golden roof for these people. Meanwhile, given the Corona virus crisis, the UK health service NHS has announced that all of its vaccination centers will remain open. If someone cannot apply the vaccine, it will be applied later. Due to bad weather, garbage collection is not carried out in many cities in Great Britain. On the other hand, scavengers were deployed to remove snow from the sidewalk and clear the way to the medical center.