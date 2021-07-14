UK removes Balearic Islands from green list of safe destinations

Update: Wednesday July 14, 2021 20:20

Published: 07/14.2021 20:19

England has removed the Balearic Islands from its green list of safe destinations and placed it in amber – like the rest of Spain – implying that unvaccinated people will have to self-quarantine when they return to the UK- United, announced UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps. .

“We are ambering the Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands, previously on the Green List under observation,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Despite this, he recalled that as of July 19, travelers returning from destinations in amber and who have received the full vaccination schedule will be exempt from undergoing a quarantine on their return and will only have to undergo two covid tests. 19, before and after the trip.

The new classification, with the transfer of the Balearic Islands to the Amber List – just two weeks after being included in the Green List – will come into effect on the 19th, the transport official said, who warned that there could be more. of changes throughout the summer. This change could cause unvaccinated people – usually young adults – who are currently in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca or Formentera to rush back to the UK.

As part of the changes, Bulgaria and Hong Kong are on the green list – where all travelers are exempt from self-isolation although two tests must be performed – while Croatia and Taiwan are on the green list but ” under observation “(which alerts that they might change status). Cuba, Indonesia, Burma and Sierra Leone are on the Red List, forcing visitors to these territories to self-quarantine at a designated hotel upon their return to British territory.