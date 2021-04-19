UK travel ban to India amid record Covid-19 business: UK imposed travel ban on India

Strong points:

Indian citizens are banned from traveling to Britain, UK citizens to be quarantined today Boris Johnson canceled his visit to India amid growing Corona cases in India

Britain has put India on the red list of these countries. Under this, non-UK and Irish citizens from India to UK will be banned. In addition, it was made compulsory for Britons returning from abroad to remain in isolation for 10 days in a hotel. Today British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also canceled his visit to India.

British Minister for Health confirmed

Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed this in the House of Commons. He said there had been 103 cases of suffering from the so-called Indian form of the Corona virus in Britain. Most of these cases concern travelers returning from abroad. He said the form had been analyzed to see if the new form had alarming results such as its widespread spread or difficulties processing and preparing vaccines.

India’s ban is a tough decision, but a necessary one

The minister told MPs that after analyzing the data, as a precaution, we made a difficult but necessary decision to put India on the red list. This means that if a non-British or Irish person has lived in India for the past ten years, they cannot be allowed to enter Britain. Hancock said the new rules are not taken lightly and will be implemented from Friday.

Boris Johnson canceled his tour of India

Hours earlier, UK Prime Minister’s Office Downing Street announced the cancellation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit next week, due to the sharp rise in Corona virus cases in the country. Earlier, when Johnson was asked whether India would be put on the Red List, he said the decision had to be made to a large extent by the UK’s Health Protection Agency.