Ukraine plans to parade female soldiers in high heels: controversy over parade of Ukrainian female soldiers in high heels

In Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, there was an uproar over the parade of female soldiers wearing high heeled sandals. People have expressed their anger by linking it to sexism. Opposition leaders have also called the issue discrimination on the basis of sex. It is alleged that during the parade, these female soldiers were asked to wear high heel sandals instead of military shoes to make them look beautiful. Indeed, Ukraine will celebrate its 30 years of independence next month after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. A large military parade is being prepared in the capital Kiev to mark the occasion. To join this, a squad of female soldiers is trained to march in high heels. Ukraine recently had a military dispute with Russia. After which he is busy getting ready to show off his military might through this parade.

(Photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense)

Ukrainians furious after seeing photos of female soldiers

Ukrainian Defense Ministry news site Armia Inform quoted Cadet Ivanna Medvid as saying that today, for the first time, we participated in the parade wearing heeled sandals. The caddy also said it’s a bit tougher than army boots, but we’re trying. There has been a lot of outcry on social media about this parade of female soldiers in high heels. Not only that, the echo of this case was also heard in the Ukrainian Parliament. Opposition MP Irina Gerashchenko called this sexism. He said that parading female soldiers in high heels is nowhere equal. At the same time, a Facebook user named Vitaly Portnikov wrote that some officials in Ukraine live in a medieval state of mind. Being paraded in heels is a real shame for female soldiers.

Opposition leaders wave high heeled sandals in Parliament

Several Ukrainian lawmakers close to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko demonstrated outside parliament wearing a pair of shoes. He also asked the Ukrainian defense minister to join the parade wearing high heels. Inna Sovsan, member of the Golos party, highlighted the health risks, saying it was a more stupid and harmful idea. It is even very difficult to imagine it. He also said that Ukrainian female soldiers risked their lives like men. It’s not funny at all.

Leaders call on military officials to immediately apologize

Ukraine’s Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratyuk said military officers should publicly apologize for humiliating women. He demanded a high-level investigation into the incident. Kondratyuk said more than 13,500 women have fought in the current conflict. More than 31,000 women serve in the Ukrainian armed forces, including 4,000 officers. In such a situation, the idea of ​​having them paraded in high heels is reprehensible.

