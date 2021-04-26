Ukrainian models: American playboy arrested in Dubai for photo of naked Ukrainian women on balcony: American Playboy arrested for taking nude photos of Ukrainian women in Dubai

Dubai

An American Playboy has been arrested in Dubai for a nude photoshoot of Ukrainian models. Vitaly Gretchin, 41, was doing Ayyashi with these models in apartments in Dubai and private yachts. Police have imposed a five-year ban on visiting Ukrainian girls who send Ukrainian girls to their country. At the same time, Vitaly Grechin will now be presented in court.

Playboy accused turns out to be Corona positive

Vitali Grechin’s Kovid report came back positive after the arrest. After that, he was taken to the Kovid Detention Center in Dubai. In an interview, Vitaly apologized for taking nude photos of the girls, but he deliberately refused to do so. He claimed that the Dubai skyscraper where he took pictures of naked girls is common in many countries around the world.

A friend told the models, said – no pornographic material was made

Grechin also claimed that these women were his friends and that they were just on vacation together. The accused Playboy has revealed that he also had to pay a bill in the millions after doing a nude photoshoot of women. He also talked about spending money on his bail. Vitaly Grechin claimed that his nude photoshoot was not intended to advertise sex service and that he was also not going to make pornographic material.

Apologies for a nude photoshoot in a Muslim country

The accused Vitaly Grechin also apologized for committing this crime in a Muslim country. He said when people make a mistake and apologize. I did the same for my mistake. Obviously, we had no intention of offending anyone. They did not climb naked in any religious place. The girls also apologized for their photoshoot before they went out.

(Pic- Vitaliy Grechin)

Photo of the accused with many famous celebrities

Vitaly has photographs with celebrities such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George Clooney, Sylvester Stallone and the late son of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovychov Jr. He claimed the nude photographs of these models were in fact incidents in a minute. She said I didn’t ask these girls to be naked. It all happened in a minute.

The nude photo was forbidden

The captured Playboy defended himself, claiming that none of the photos he took were pornographic. It will be considered normal all over the world. In magazines it would be considered art… it was a unique cliché. She claimed she had to pay 20 models for this photoshoot. For that, he has to spend more than 10,000 dollars.