Umivale joins ILO campaign to end violence and harassment in the workplace

16 August 2021



The International Labor Organization (ILO) has launched a global campaign to promote the ratification and implementation of Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment in the Workplace. From Umivale, we join it by supporting its dissemination through our communication channels because the workplace must be a safe place for everyone, wherever they are.

ILO Convention 190 aims to end all forms of violence and harassment in the world of work, including gender-based violence. In addition, it emphasizes restoring dignity and respect for all.

What are the fundamental principles defended by Convention n ° 190?

Respect, promote and guarantee the enjoyment of the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment. Adopt an inclusive, integrated and gender sensitive approach. Recognize the different and complementary functions and powers of governments, employers and workers, taking into account the varying nature and scope of their respective responsibilities. Respect, promote and implement the fundamental principles and rights at work and promote decent work. Guarantee the right to equality and non-discrimination, in particular for working women, as well as vulnerable or vulnerable groups who are disproportionately affected by violence and harassment in the world of work.

This year alone, Umivale has published, in commemoration of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, a “Guide to the prevention of harassment in the workplace” which you can find here.

