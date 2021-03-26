Umoja village: Kenya Umoja village where men are prohibited, only women are allowed to live

Have you ever imagined a village or a place where only women live. Or a place where men are never allowed to come. Dozens of families live in a village in Kenya, an African country, but there is not a single man. From now on, it is by leaving this village that women obtain ownership of the land. In Kenya, less than 2% of the strip of land is in the name of women. This Umoja village was founded 31 years ago by just 15 women. Let’s know the whole story of the liveliness of the village of Umoja and the women who live there …

Rape victims, destitute, exploited, get the ‘Sahara’

There are reports that when Jane Nolmongan, who lived in northern Kenya 30 years ago, was raped by a British soldier, her husband was kicked out of the house when he learned of it. After that, she, along with her children, in search of a safe haven, arrived in a village run entirely by women and where no man can come. Jane is said to have worked on the farm for the past three decades living in Umoja village in Samburu county, raising her eight children. Now this farm is going to be officially registered in his name, which could not be done in his old life. According to the DW report, 98 percent of the land in Kenya is in the name of men only. In most tribes, not only the farm and the land, women are also considered the property of the father, and then the husband.

Victimization of female victims of male-dominated society

Today, Jane, 52, says this village has been her support. We have worked together here to improve our lives and explained to each other the importance of women’s rights. In the village of Umoja, installed in the Samburu women’s shelter in 1990, women who escaped sexual harassment, evicted from their homes, their property or their children, escaped child marriage or circumcision, find where they are. Now the administration of this county has arranged for these women to register the pastures in their name, that is, the title deed. In the already existing social system, women may never succeed. Now the women here are motivating the land in the surrounding villages and communities to do on behalf of women.

Umoja means unity, women walk “ Raj ”

In Swahili, “Umoja” means unity. It was started by a woman named Rebecca Lollosoli, when she was attacked and injured by a group of men protesting against female circumcision. While receiving treatment for his injury, he thought about creating a village where men are not allowed to come. At that time, more than 50 families lived in the village, starting with 15 women. Here, women have also built themselves from houses to schools. The women supported their own families and families by selling honey and handcrafted items.