Strong points:

The United Nations Secretary-General has said it is “very necessary” for India and Pakistan to meet, but the United Nations has warned that a military confrontation between the two countries would be “disastrous” for the whole world. The United Nations Secretary-General’s statement comes at a time when the two United Nations are in conflict over many issues between countries

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutarais said it was “very necessary” for the two South Asian countries, India and Pakistan to come together and seriously discuss their issues. Gutarais warned that any military confrontation between the two countries would be “disastrous” for them and for the whole world. The UN Secretary-General’s statement comes at a time when there is conflict between the two countries over a range of issues.

The UN chief said: “What I said in the statement, unfortunately I can say the same today. I think it’s very important to reduce stress, to reduce tension on the control line. Gutarais was responding to a question asked by a Pakistani journalist regarding the tension created between India and Pakistan over the situation in Kashmir. The journalist also referred to a statement made by Gutaras in August 2019 in which he called for maximum restraint in the context of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I think it is very important that the two countries come together and talk in depth about their problems,” Gutares said at a press conference on Thursday. I think whatever you mentioned, there should be full respect for human rights in all these areas. He said, “Now things are moving in the right direction. Our offices are always available and we want to say that peaceful solutions to these problems which have no military solution must be found through them. In the context of India and Pakistan, it is clear that any military confrontation between the two will be disastrous for both countries and for the whole world.