UN report: More than 400,000 people in Ethiopian Tigray are now in the grip of famine, UN warns:

More than 400,000 people face famine in the violent Tigris region of Ethiopia. The United Nations has warned that 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine. If the situation does not improve, these people will also face starvation. The UN has warned that despite the government’s unilateral ceasefire, there is a strong possibility of conflict in the West Tiger.

Report presented to the UNSC meeting

Since the start of the Tiger conflict in November last year, the UN has referred to famine in its report submitted to the Security Council meeting. Presenting a frightening picture of the region, the UN said 52 lakh people here are in urgent need of help. The Tiger Army, which returned after the Ethiopian government’s ceasefire a few days ago, has not agreed to stop the fighting.

The situation in the Tiger is much worse

Acting UN chief Ramesh Rajasingham said the situation in the Tigris had worsened over the past two and a half weeks. He said the conflict has increased food insecurity and famine and the number of people facing drought has reached 400,000 and 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine. Some say the number is much higher than that.

People’s lives depend on UN medicines and food

He said that most of these people’s lives depend on the food, medicine, nutrition and other humanitarian aid we provide them. We have to reach them now. Not next week but now.

Leaders who won the Nobel Peace Prize are raining bombs and bullets

Prime Minister Abey Ahmed announced on November 4 a fight between his army and the forces of the Tigris government, after which some six million people dependent on agriculture in the Tigris region were already facing insecurity. food. The Tiger rulers dominated Ethiopia for nearly three decades, but were ignored after the introduction of the Abbey reforms. These reforms led Abey to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.