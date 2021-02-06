UN report on terrorism: Small terrorist organizations could wreak havoc in Pakistan, Afghanistan, UN warns – TTP tries to unite small terrorist groups in Afghanistan, UN report warns for South Asia

Strong points:

United Nations warnings – TTP attempts to unify small terrorist groups in Afghanistan; The unity of terrorist organizations will increase the risk of attack in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The cross-border TTP more than 100 terrorist attacks in four months.

The United Nations has warned that in the times to come, small terrorist organizations operating in Afghanistan could wreak havoc. The UN said in its report that these terrorist organizations are uniting under the leadership of the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP). This is expected to increase the terrorist threat in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The TTP is run by the formidable terrorist organization of Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda. The report says Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks in just three months of last year.

Sanctions Monitoring and Analytical Support Team report revealed

The 27th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has been submitted to the Security Council Committee in Iraq involving the Islamic State and the Levant (Daish), Al-Qaeda and other related groups. He said the TTP allegedly worked to bring together small terrorist groups in Afghanistan, which Al Qaeda operated.

Terrorist organizations can wreak havoc in Afghanistan-Pakistan

According to the report, it is expected to increase the danger in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region. It is also reported that in July and August five groups pledged allegiance to the TTP, including the Shaharyar Mehsud group, the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, the Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e -Jhangvi). This increased the strength of the TTP and consequently increased attacks in the area.

TTP carried out more than 100 attacks in 4 months

The UN said in its report that according to one estimate the number of combatants in the TTP ranges from 2,500 to 6,000. According to one member state, the TTP is responsible for more than 100 attacks in countries on the other side. from the border between July and October 2020. The report states that al-Qaeda has lost a key position with high leadership due to some recent losses in Afghanistan, Mali, Somalia and Yemen.