UN responds to Shashi Tharoor sedition case: Shashi Tharoor and UN-powered journalists and Indian government affair

Strong points:

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said freedom of expression in India is a fundamental right, a sedition case was filed on Monday against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and several Indian journalists when a Pakistani journalist asked spokesman Dujarik gave this answer to the United Nations.

Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Stephen Dujarric said freedom of expression is a fundamental right in India. When a Pakistani journalist was questioned on Monday about a sedition case filed against top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and several Indian journalists, Dujarik gave this answer.

The UN spokesperson said: “Look, I don’t know anything specific about this case. But I can tell you that freedom of expression is a fundamental universal freedom and that people should be able to speak and express themselves freely ”. After the violence in New Delhi on January 26, Noida police filed a sedition complaint against Shashi Tharoor, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pandey, Vinod K Jose (caravan) and others.

Nominated for spreading fake news

An FIR filed on January 28 said he was nominated for tweeting and spreading false news about the death of a farmer at a tractor rally on January 26. The Editors Guild has requested that a case be filed against him based on the alleged tweet, claiming that they comply with established journalistic practices.

A statement from the Editors’ Guild said that “ on the day of the protests there was a lot of news from eyewitnesses as well as the police. It was therefore natural for journalists to report all the details. This is in accordance with established journalistic practices. The lawsuit against the journalists drew criticism around the world.