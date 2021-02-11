UN vs. Daesh: growing power of Daesh could threaten world again This dreaded terrorist organization – ISA acquires attack capability in 2021, UN warns

The United Nations

The UN counterterrorism chief has warned the Security Council that the threat to international peace and security from ISIS is growing again. This dreaded terrorist group could acquire the capacity to carry out attacks in various parts of the world in 2021. Vladimir Voronkov, the deputy secretary general of the United Nations Counterterrorism Office, warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the world must be ready to thwart these new attacks.

The danger to international peace and security has increased

Voronkov said in the Secretary-General’s 12th Report on ISIS’s Threat to International Peace and Security, that the threat to international peace and security is growing again due to ISIS. Despite some key priorities due to Kovid-19, member states need to pay attention and stand united in tackling it.

ISIS terrorists reunite again

He said that although the feared terrorist group has not developed any objective strategy to capitalize on the outbreak, efforts to reorganize the group and resume operations in the second half of 2020 have gathered pace. This terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria and other related organizations in other war-torn regions are taking advantage of the situation caused by the corona virus and are stepping up their operations by carrying out high-profile attacks.

10,000 active fighters in Iraq and Syria

Currently, around 10,000 ISIS fighters are active in Iraq and Syria. These fighters can unite again and attack the government army and the foreign army there. In such a situation, the whole world must be attentive to the activities of this terrorist organization.