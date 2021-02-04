“Understanding the needs, characteristics and knowing the profile that a golf club needs is essential to find the best manager”

Interview. Victoria Baselga, Managing Partner of Magallanes Consultores: “Understanding the needs, the specificities and knowing the profile that a golf club needs is essential to find the best manager”

How to deal with a selection process in golf courses or clubs? How to become the candidate chosen by companies in the sector? What criteria should be followed by HRDs to select the best profile for the position? Victoria Baselga, managing partner of the company Magallanes Consultores de Direccines, on this occasion, responsible for answering these questions and many others related to the selection of candidates on the golf courses. Victoria Baselga has been linked to the world of HR and professional selection for decades, helping many golf clubs find the right manager for their projects. For her, the key to making a good selection of personnel is “to listen to the needs of the landowner and to find the right person”

Through an interview carried out at GreenFee Revenue, a company specializing in Revenue Management and Golf Course management, Victoria Baselganos gives us the keys to make a good selection of candidates for a golf club, a very complex task since, according to her, “to do a good selection in a golf course you have to understand the company, its needs. The world of golf courses has specific needs, such as the fact that the candidate has different conditions of time and dedication from other companies. doing, understanding the golf sector is fundamental, basic. “

But what is the service of a good executive selection company when it comes to finding a suitable candidate for a club or golf course? According to Victoria, “The service we provide is the same as we would for any business, but personalized to the world of golf. Understand what the need for the course is, understand why they need a manager, what type of golf course they work on, their particularities … it is essential to find the best manager. Each candidate must be adapted to the needs of that field. “

What is important about the candidate for companies? Is there the “perfect profile”?

According to Victoria, today everything is important and everything influences the search for the ideal candidate. If before this was not such a professional profile, but rather someone who had some knowledge of golf was sought after because it was already understood that he could perform management tasks, these criteria have evolved. “Now there is a lot more information about the world of golf, it’s a professional career like any other.” Here are the skills a good candidate should have, according to Baselga:

Have a good training. “Nowadays, from a golfing point of view, training has improved a lot. Having a foundation of studies, training, it’s basic, very important if you want a position of some relevance and responsibility. Always accompanied by an experience that you can demonstrate with facts. Training and practice must be completed, ”says Victoria. Personal qualities, adapted to the needs of the golf course or the club. Knowledge of this profession Speaking languages, in particular English Knowing the world of leisure and sports

Best practices recommended for managers when searching for candidates

First of all, it is important that the golf club and the managers are clear about what they need, why they need it and what kind of profile they want to look for. For this, according to Victoria, it is necessary to apply a series of practices, before the search for candidates:

Be clear about the profile needed and why it is needed. An example of this is the age of the candidate, since, as Victoria points out, “every club needs a certain profile. A young profile will be very interesting for a small club where he will start to learn and grow, so he would not fit into a very large club due to its great complexity, each thing at its moment. It is not a problem of age, but of gaining experience and maturity. The over 55s, for their part, offer a very interesting experience and can be very useful for everyone to have their own tailor-made course. All are valid in the golf industry, each to their own measure “What experiences, skills and aptitudes will the candidates need for the position offers? of “cronyism” and commitments. Make a good objective selection criterion Carry out professional interviews with a clear ideal of what you want to know about the professional and personal part of the person. Be clear on what we expect from the candidate and what he can offer us Be economically competitive

