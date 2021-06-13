UNE is consolidated as a social and economic benchmark after its key response to defeat COVID-19

The Spanish Association for Standardization, UNE, held its General Assembly, during which it presented its annual activity report 2020, a year in which it focused its efforts on mitigating the health emergency and support for the recovery of the Spanish economy in the face of the crisis caused by COVID-19. The exceptional contribution that the Spanish standardization body has had in the battle to win the coronavirus consolidates it as a social and economic benchmark, in addition to earning it several recognitions.

Under the title “Standardization. By your side. Now and forever ”, the 2020 annual report of the UNE reveals the key role of the entity in overcoming the health and economic emergency. Technical standards, also called standards, bring together good practices and expert consensus, bringing security and confidence to society.

At the start of the pandemic and given the shortage of essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment, UNE took the initiative to provide free access to UNE standards and other documents to facilitate the manufacture of these products with quality, safety. and speed. These standards indicate the manufacturing processes of essential sanitary materials such as masks, cloths, surgical sheets, glasses, gowns and other protective clothing.

Thanks to this measure, the interested parties were able to download more than 55,000 normative documents, the market value of which exceeds 5 million euros. This is an exceptional measure, as the proceeds from the sale of standards are essential for the sustainability of the Spanish model of standardization development.

This action has obtained the recognition of the Spanish Network of the United Nations Global Compact, including it in its campaign “COVID-19 Initiatives”, which recognizes the initiatives with principles and the efforts of organizations to mitigate the effects of the COVID crisis -19-19, support workers and facilitate the sustainability of organizations for a rapid recovery of the economy.

In addition, UNE has developed in record time several standards for the management of companies and the quality and safety of products for the reduction of risks against the coronavirus, in the hands of the relevant sector associations, members of UNE. Among others, for hygienic masks, tourism, funeral installations or equipment with ultraviolet radiation used in air disinfection, which offer safety and confidence.

Specifications UNE 0064 and UNE 0065 hygienic masks. They establish the requirements that disposable and reusable hygienic masks must meet for their manufacture, manufacture, marking and use. They were published before April 14, being an excellent example of public-private collaboration, with the participation of four ministries (Health; Industry, Trade and Tourism; Consumption and Labor and Social Economy) as well as several private entities.

UNE 0066 specifications to reduce risks in tourism. They originate from the commission made by MINCOTUR through the Secretary of State for Tourism with the TICE to harmonize tourist protocols at the state level. These 22 UNE Specifications establish guidelines and recommendations to reduce the risk of contagion in the sector. They served as the basis for the ISO ISO / PAS 5643 global standard for safe tourism.

UNE 0069 specification for safety and hygiene in funeral facilities. Promoted by PANASEF, it establishes hygiene and hygiene requirements and recommendations for funeral homes, crematoriums and vigils in order to prevent the risk of contagion in funeral facilities.

UNE 0068 specification for the safety of ultraviolet radiation equipment. Powered by ANFALUM, it establishes the safety requirements for UV-C devices used for air disinfection of premises and surfaces. This is a key tool in reducing uncertainty about these devices and promoting their safe use.

Irrigation management standards, business continuity and resilience. Several standards are strategic tools in crisis management such as the current one and in economic recovery. For example, UNE-EN ISO 22301 Security and resilience. Business continuity management system. Conditions; UNE-ISO 31000 on risk management or UNE-ISO 22316 Security and resilience. Organizational resilience. Principles and attributes.

Strategic plan 2025

In addition, the General Assembly of the UNE approved its Strategic Plan until 2025, which is based on three strategic objectives: providing solutions to the challenges facing society, carrying out its digital transformation and being recognized as a exemplary organization in society and the Spanish productive fabric.

These objectives establish the steps that will guide UNE to achieve its vision, helping it to promote business competitiveness and the development of society with standards that generate trust.

The 2015 Strategic Plan gives continuity to the 2019-2021 Plan. In this sense, 2020 marked its second year of implementation, leaving with a positive result and a degree of compliance of 79%, between the actions implemented and those in progress. It was prepared by the members of the UNE, collecting the aspirations with which the Association directs its future: to help organizations face their major challenges and to strengthen the associative and multisectoral model of the UNE.

2020 key figures

In 2020 UNE incorporated 1,999 new standards, 7.5% more, with which the Spanish catalog reached 33,970 standards, thus consolidating itself among the most important in the world.

Spain is an international benchmark in standardization, a world leader in tourism standards, accessibility, compliance, innovation, construction or smart cities, among other areas. In addition, Spanish experts took on 17 new international and European responsibilities in 2020, bringing the total to 144.

In addition, the Entity published the Reports Support for standardization in ecological transition and Support for standardization in digital transformation to support Spanish economic sectors in their double transition.

The role of facilitator of standards in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda is also relevant. In fact, over 4,000 UNE Catalog standards help society and businesses achieve the SDGs.

UNE is made up of more than 500 members who represent practically the entire Spanish productive fabric, being a model case of public-private collaboration. To strengthen this collaboration, the Market Surveillance Observatory was created in 2020, which joins the Consultative Commissions for construction, electrical engineering and the circular economy. UNE has the owned companies AENOR and CEIS.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric