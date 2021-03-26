UNE-ISO / PAS 45005, the global standard against COVID-19 at work

The Spanish Association for Standardization, UNE, organized the online session UNE-ISO / PAS 45005 Specification, the global standard for reducing the risks against COVID-19 at work, in which leading experts highlighted the relevant role of this new global standard in the fight against the coronavirus.

UNE-ISO / PAS 45005, a strategic tool to beat the virus at work, was presented at the UNE meeting. It is the global benchmark with guidelines for organizations of all sectors and sizes to reduce the risks of COVID-19 in the workplace, protect health, safety and well-being. It has been approved by 80 countries. It is intended to supplement existing national directives and regulations.

The event had the participation of Isabel Maya, Mutua Universal and a member of the team of Spanish experts who prepared the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) specification. In addition, Manuel Figueiredo, from CaixaBank and ngela Berlana, from Gestamp Toledo, shared their experience in developing plans against COVID-19 in their businesses. These are two different sectors: services and industry, which share a common challenge: to continue the activity while protecting its employees and third parties.

To tackle COVID-19 on a global scale, occupational health and safety experts from many ISO member countries have set to work on a document of global best practices, produced in record time. The result is ISO / PAS 45005, which was recently adopted in the Spanish catalog as UNE-ISO / PAS 45005 by UNE, a Spanish member of ISO. The standard has been approved by the 80 member countries of the International Committee for Standardization ISO / TC 283 Occupational health and safety management.

This document is intended for organizations of all sizes and in all sectors, including those working during the pandemic; will resume or plan to resume operations after a full or partial shutdown; they reoccupy workplaces which have been totally or partially closed, or which are new and which must be operational for the first time. It also provides advice on the protection of workers of all kinds and other relevant stakeholders.

However, it is not intended to provide advice on how to implement specific infection control protocols in clinical, healthcare, and other settings. The government, regulatory agencies and health authorities provide legislation and guidelines applicable to workers in these settings or in related functions.

UNE’s commitment

The UNE has developed several standards to win the battle against the coronavirus and contribute to Spain’s economic recovery. Examples of standards for COVID-19 risk reduction are those for hygienic masks, tourism, funeral facilities, or ultraviolet radiation equipment. They were developed in record time to respond to emergencies. For example, the UNE 0064 and UNE 0065 specifications for disposable and reusable hygienic masks were published before April 14, 2020, in order to facilitate their manufacture with quality, safety and speed in the face of shortages.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital