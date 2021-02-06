Business
Unemployed people choose to extend their training to end their unemployment problems
63% of those who found a job with StudentFinance were unemployed before starting their studies and it took an average of 60 days to find a new job, most of them remotely
BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 – 06 February 2021
