Unemployment drops to 15.26% after 464,900 jobs were created in the second quarter

Biggest drop since start of COVID-19 pandemic

09:32 – July 29, 2021



Unemployment registered in the second quarter of this year fell to 15.26% after the creation of 464,900 jobs. This is reflected in the latest data from the Labor Force Survey (LFS) released this Thursday by the INE.

In general, during the months of April to June 2021, there were 19,671,700 people employed in Spain, 2.42% more than in the first quarter of the year, which represents a creation of more than ‘a million new jobs compared to the quarter of confinement.

On the other hand, the number of unemployed fell by 110,100 people, although 3,543,800 people are still unemployed. For its part, during this period, 354,800 new workers were registered, bringing the number of the active population to 19,671,700, the highest figure since the first quarter of 2020, although still lower than the figures of ‘before the crisis. There is a shortfall of 325,000 jobs to return to levels at the end of 2019.

