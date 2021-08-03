unemployment fell by 197,841 people in July, the largest monthly drop in history

LETTER SIZE

All-time high for employment: Unemployment fell by 197,841 in July, largest monthly drop in history

BY RRHHDigital, 09:25 – 03 August 2021



In July, the number of unemployed in Spain stood at 197,841 (-5.47%), which is the largest monthly drop in the historical series: the biggest monthly drop in history.

According to data released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the drop in unemployment in July managed to exceed those recorded in May and June 2021, which also ended with record declines in unemployment. Figures that coincide with the onset of summer, the drop in restrictions derived from the coronavirus and, consequently, the resulting economic recovery.

After the data released today by the ministry, July thus adds to the downward trend in unemployment figures in our country and there are now five consecutive months of historical records of decline, where registered unemployment has already fallen. of 592,291 people.

