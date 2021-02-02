Unemployment figures in Spain show a rise of 1.8%, already reaching 76,216 unemployed in January

January 2021 is accompanied by a rebound in the unemployment rate. According to data recorded in the employment offices, the number of unemployed increased by 1.8%, reaching the figure of 76,216 unemployed. This is the fourth consecutive rebound after the months of October, November and December 2020, reaching the cumulative total figure of 3,964,353 unemployed in Spain, 21.8% more than last year, or 710,500 unemployed in Spain. more than in 2020.

Despite the statistics, the rise in unemployment in January 2021 is 15.5% lower than in the same month in 2020, when the 90,000 unemployed were exceeded. In turn, this month’s numbers are also lower than the rebound recorded in January 2019, topping 83,000 unemployed this time around. For this reason, the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy ranks these results as the fourth smallest increase in unemployment since 2008.

It should be noted that the unemployment data for 2021 does not reflect workers suspended or reduced due to an ERTE, as they are not counted as unemployed.

