Unemployment of the skilled population increases due to the impact of the pandemic, after several years of decline

The EAE Business School published the study “Employability of the skilled population in times of pandemic”, from which it is extracted that the unemployment of the skilled population has increased and exceeds 10% due to the impact of the pandemic , after several years of decline, and although this is the lowest rate of all those related to educational levels. 12% of the skilled unemployed are women and 9% are men.

About a third of the Spanish population over the age of 16 has had higher education and year after year the percentage of women among them increases, being in 2020 the first time that it is by far more representative. 2020 ended with 32.7% of women graduating from higher education, against 30.6% of men.

Professor EAE and author of the study, Magal Riera states that “the pandemic has impacted all levels of training, the situation should improve with the economic recovery, but it is necessary to generate quality jobs and integrate the changes experienced in their design, for example, in terms of digitization ”.

The out-of-school population continues to suffer from a higher unemployment rate, standing at 36% at the end of 2020, of which 55.77% are women, against men who stood at 19.59%. still low compared to previous quarters, particularly with regard to the rate for women, which stands at 51.80%; however, as you can see, the gap to that of men is over 30 percentage points, ”says Riera.

In the case of the population with primary education, the unemployment rate increased, coinciding with the worst period of the pandemic, but since the end of 2020 it has fallen again. In this case, the difference between the male and female rate is more than 14 percentage points. Currently, in Spain, the population with primary education is half that of the population with lower secondary education or similar.

Qualified population by communities

The Basque Country continues to have the highest rate of population with higher education, at the end of 2020 it stood at 41.2%, followed by the Community of Madrid (40.1%) and the Foral Community of Navarre (38.9%). On the other hand, we find the rate of Extremadura (21.2%), that of Ceuta (22.1%), and that of Castilla-La Mancha (24%).

The highest unemployment rate of the qualified population is reached in the Basque Country (41.5%) followed by Asturias (36.4%) and Galicia (36.6%). The lowest rate is found in Melilla (12.6%), Ceuta (15.7%) and Extremadura (18.2%).

From a gender perspective, the highest unemployment rate of the male population with higher education qualifications is found first in the Basque Country (38.2%), followed by the Comunidad Foral de Navarra (33.2%). %) and, third, by Galicia (30.2%). It is in Extremadura (11.7%), followed by Ceuta (13.1%) and Melilla (13.8%) where we find the lowest rates.

Compared to the female population, the highest unemployment rate is in the Basque Country (44%), in second place we find that of Cantabria (40.8%) and, in third place, that of the Community of Madrid (40.3%). The lowest rates are found in Melilla (11.6%), Ceuta (18.3%) and the Balearic Islands (22.6%).

“If we focus on the evolution of the unemployment rate, a significant increase in it can be observed over the last five years in the Canary Islands (14.8%), where it has increased by almost 10 percentage points. percentage last year. It is followed by the rise of Navarre, by more than 10% and Murcia (7.8%). On the other hand, the fall in the rate of the Balearic Islands is significant, with more than 5.5%, while last year it was the one with the highest unemployment rate of the current year ”, explains the author of the report.

Quality of work

3% of men working in the public sector work part time, compared to 7.5% in the private sector. The big difference can be observed in the case of women, whose percentages are respectively 7.8 and 27.8%. “This implies that four times as many women are employed part-time in the private sector. A fact which in itself already arouses interest in being studied, ”warns Riera.

It is important to stress that the figures for the private sector were maintained during the pandemic, however, those for the public sector were reduced, “probably due to the reconciliation facilities put in place by the Public Administration, in large part thanks to the telework “.

Employability of the population with higher education qualifications

The unemployment rate of the educated population has increased by one percentage point on average in Europe over the past year. The increases of 2.2% in Estonia and Montenegro, 2.1% in Spain and 2% in Turkey stand out; followed by Iceland and Latvia (1.5% increase compared to 2019). In contrast, it fell only in Italy, with -0.3 percentage point.

However, taking into account the aforementioned increases, it should be noted that the highest unemployment figures for the higher education population are found in: North Macedonia (13.7%), Montenegro (13.2%), Turkey (12.6%), Greece (12.1%) and, already in fifth position, Spain (10.2%).

