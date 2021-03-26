UNHCR resolution against Israel: India supports Israel on HRC resolution on human rights situation in Palestine: India did not vote on resolution of human rights violation in Palestine in UN Human Rights Council

India did not vote in the United Nations Human Rights Council against Israel; human rights violations have been brought to Palestine; China and Pakistan voted against Israel; India has moved away from voting

India has once again proven its friendship with Israel on the world’s biggest stage. India did not vote for the UN Human Rights Council resolution against Israel for human rights violations in Palestine. Israel is said to have sought Indian support against this proposal through diplomatic channels. Out of 46 countries, 32 countries voted in favor of this proposal, while 6 countries opposed it. There were also 8 countries, including India, which did not participate in this vote.

These countries, including Pakistan-China, voted against Israel

The countries voting against Israel are Argentina, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Denmark, Eritrea, Fiji, France, Gabon , Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Russia, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

These countries, including India, abstained from voting

The countries which abstained from voting against Israel are India, Bahamas, Czech Republic, Morschel Island, Nepal, Philippines, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Ireland. While Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Malawi and Togo voted against the proposal.

What is India’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian dispute?

In December of last year, India made its position on Israel-Palestine clear. In this regard, India welcomed the decision to restore coordination between the Palestinian authorities and Israel. India had called on the leaders of both sides to take this opportunity and directly renegotiate on the goal of a two-nation solution. India has stated that it fully supports the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute through a peaceful settlement through direct negotiations.

What is the meaning of the two-nation solution

The two-country solution has been a priority for decades in efforts to bring peace to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As part of this solution, an independent Palestinian nation will be established out of Israel – two nations for two people. In principle, giving Palestine nation status would gain Israel’s security and approval to retain a Jewish demographic majority (allowing the country to remain Jewish and democratic). Most governments and world bodies, including the United Nations, have decided to achieve a two-nation solution as government policy. This goal has been the basis of peace negotiations for decades.