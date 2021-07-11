UNICEF Lab and ISDI select the best social projects to generate a positive impact on children and adolescents in Spain and around the world

UNICEF Lab and ISDI select the best social projects to generate a positive impact on children and adolescents in Spain and around the world

LactApp, Comunitaria and PleIQ were the three projects selected by a jury composed of experts in the social innovation sector, investors and representatives of UNICEF Spain and ISDI, to generate a positive impact for children and adolescents in Spain and around the world.

The decision was announced on Demo Day, as part of the second call for UNICEF Lab, UNICEF Spain’s accelerator focused on social projects for children in Spanish-speaking countries. During the event, which was developed 100% online, a total of twelve projects that were accelerated over two months, benefiting from mentoring and support, presented their projects to the jury.

Created by UNICEF Spain and the ISDI business school, through its ISDI Accelerator, UNICEF Lab is a program to accelerate social projects whose objective is to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing children and adolescents. more vulnerable.

As Luis Lpez Cataln, Director of Innovation, Data Integration and Technology at UNICEF Spain, recalled, “With UNICEF Lab, we are promoting innovation and transformation towards a society committed to l ‘Agenda 2030, accelerating, with ISDI Accelerator, the growth of projects in Spanish. who work hard to provide solutions to the challenges facing children, adolescents and their families in Spain and around the world. We cannot afford to be left behind, and we can only achieve this through broad and bold alliances in which each of us acts, on a daily basis, as agents of change that we are ”.

The jury was made up of experts in innovation and in the field of social activities, including Mara Echvarri, Director of Investments at the Bolsa Social Fund; Pedro de Len y Francia, director of the KPMG Foundation; and Jorge Minguell, Director of EMEA Success Engagement at Salesforce.ORG. On behalf of UNICEF Spain, Marta Montiel Dez, Director of Marketing and Fundraising, and Luis Lpez Cataln, Director of Innovation, Data Integration and Technology; with Nacho de Pinedo, CEO of ISDI; Rodrigo Miranda, Director General of ISDI; and Jess Tapia, director of the ISDI accelerator.

Among the twelve projects that made their presentations, the jury distinguished:

– LactApp, in first position. It is a dedicated breastfeeding and motherhood mobile app that solves mothers’ doubts in a personalized way, with evidence-based content and applying artificial intelligence technology.

– Community, in second position. It is a bank of fresh products that encourages local commerce in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

– PleIQ, in third position. They are smart educational resources that combine the benefits of traditional and digital early childhood learning through augmented reality, promoting independent learning, generating evidence of learning, and linking school to home.

For his part, the CEO of DIGITALENT & President of the ISDI Foundation, Nacho Pinedo, said that “digitization is an urgent need for the progress of people, businesses and institutions. The third sector cannot be left behind, especially in this pandemic environment in which social differences are exacerbated and the digital divide becomes the biggest competitive difference. This is why the ISDI and UNICEF Lab’s social projects accelerator for children is focused on helping the development of innovation models for startups in this sector ”.

The projects that have shown their evolution after going through the program are:

POiN The Smart Lollipop Ayudame3D Comunitaria B-resol LactApp Donadoo Gaptain Silenole TheGLP PleIQ Training wheels

