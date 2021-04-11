unions denounce that cases are piling up in justice offices

Publication: Sunday, April 11, 2021 3:22 PM

The rate of unresolved issues in court increased by 30% during the pandemic. The unions denounce that the files accumulate in the offices of justice, despite the fact that last year, the new litigations decreased by 12%.

In this sense, Javier Jordán de Urries, president of the national justice sector of the CSIF, underlines that, due to COVID-19, “the hearings and the trials could not proceed in the same way”, and criticizes the “lack of interoperability and the slowness of IT tools”.

In the same vein, Luis Calero, secretary general of the justice sector of CCOO, affirms that “we had to act in rain in the wet, that is to say on an administration of justice too overloaded and with a lack of means “.

To get rid of the traffic jam, they estimate they would have to work for seven months without another case occurring and the workload would require 19,300 new employees.

Spain has 11 judges per 100,000 inhabitants, far from the 21 on average in the European Union. That same week, agents of the administration of justice protested at the doors of the ministry.

Jordán de Urries defends that justice “needs more and better material and personal resources now”, adding that “it is not an expense, but rather an investment in improving the services provided to citizens”.

For his part, Juan Carlos Campo, Minister of Justice, intends to rationalize the judicial system with two legislative reforms: the first will require in the civil field that solutions to a dispute be sought through conciliation before initiating legal proceedings.

However, José Bonet, professor of procedural law at the University of Valencia, criticizes that this “limits access to justice”, while defending that “the solution would be to increase the capacity to respond”.

A second reform proposes the transformation of more than 3,700 courts headed by a judge into district courts with shared responsibilities. The peace courts will become municipal offices of justice in which to carry out proceedings without having to resort to the courts.

José Bonet affirms that, in this way, the courts of peace “will become a kind of satellite of the courts”. “They will give them a certain function of collaboration with the judicial authorities to bring them closer together”.

These are measures that require the digitization of justice. Juan Carlos Campo has promised to discuss the reform next April at the Council of Ministers.