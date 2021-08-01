United Arab Emirates flights update in India: India extends ban on international flights from many countries until August

Strong points

India extended ban on foreign flights, ban was due to end on July 31, this will affect Indians stranded abroad

India has extended the ban on flights from overseas until August 31. The Indian Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA) extended the ban on international flights on Friday July 30 to August 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ban was scheduled to end on July 31. This decision will have an impact on Indians stranded abroad and considering traveling to India.

Air bubble agreement with 24 countries

The circular said the ban would not last long and would be considered “on a case-by-case” or country-by-country basis. During this time, some flights have been authorized. As such, the operation of international cargo flights will be authorized. India has signed air bubble agreements with 24 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, Kenya, Nepal, Bhutan and France.

India, Pakistan, UAE wait longer, Emirates flight ban extended until August 7

passengers who hesitate to travel

Previously, domestic flights were allowed to operate at 65% capacity during the second most contagious wave of Corona. Although now the passenger capacity has been increased to 100 percent, but now most of the passengers are reluctant to travel.

Qatar published new rules

On the other hand, Qatar’s health ministry has released new rules regarding the corona virus for travelers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines and Sri Lanka. Under the new rules, travelers who have received the corona vaccine or who have recovered from the corona virus in Qatar, who have traveled to those countries, will be required to remain in hotel quarantine for two days. The quarantine will be terminated after the negative result of the PCR test on the second day.