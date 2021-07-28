United Arab Emirates flights update in India: know when flights to the United Arab Emirates from India will resume

Strong points

Indians living in the United Arab Emirates have been imprisoned for several months, flights between the United Arab Emirates and India are closed and this ban continues to increase, many Indians have found themselves unemployed but they have to stay due to the theft ban.

Millions of Indians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been jailed in recent months. Flights from the United Arab Emirates to India are closed and this ban continues to increase. Many Indians found themselves unemployed during the Corona period, but they are forced to stay in the UAE due to the flight ban. Etihad Airways, a state-owned company of the United Arab Emirates, has suspended flights from India until August 2. Let us know what’s the latest update on the start of the flight from India to UAE ….

According to Gulf News, flights from India were suspended by the UAE’s National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on April 22. This ban continues and Etihad Airways has now extended the ban until August 2. According to a statement released by Emirates Airlines on July 23, a person who has traveled to India in any way in the past 14 days will not be allowed to come to the UAE from any part of the world.

Etihad Airways said India’s restrictions could increase

All flights from the United Arab Emirates to India have been suspended since April 22. Not only that, flights carrying transit passengers have also been banned. However, an exemption has been granted for those flights that travel to India via the United Arab Emirates. In this ban, UAE citizens, UAE Golden Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions were allowed to come in accordance with the Corona Protocol.

Etihad Airways, while responding to a passenger on their official Twitter account, wrote that we have just received confirmation that flights from India are on hold until August 2. He said that we cannot say with complete certainty that this ban will not be extended, as it depends on the authorities of the UAE. You may not see flight availability on the website due to schedule uncertainty.

There are a large number of people who do not have such means

Let’s say that for three months, lakhs of passengers have been waiting to go to India. Some are far from their families and some are far from employment. Since the cancellation of flights for 10 days in April, the delay is getting longer. The most worrying situation is that of those people who are afraid that they will not be able to save their jobs after their return. Many people are far from their families, the wages of some are reduced. At the same time, others fear that the work will not disappear.

Some people have been able to reach through chartered flights. At the same time, other people have reached the UAE after spending 14 days in other countries. However, despite this, there are a large number of people who do not have such means. Amitav from Kolkata told the Khaleej Times that he visited his mother in April. He was about to return via Uzbekistan, but from there, flights were also cut off due to the delta variant.