United Arab Emirates to vaccinate three-year-old children with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine: Good news for children of United Arab Emirates, innocent children up to 3 years old will also be protected against Corona

Strong points

Good news for children in the United Arab Emirates, children aged 3 to 17 will benefit from protection against the vaccine vaccinopharmDubai

The vaccine is the most effective weapon to prevent corona. In many countries, it is only accessible to adults. At the same time, the childhood immunization program will also be launched soon in the United Arab Emirates. On Monday, the UAE government announced on Twitter that the UAE will begin providing Chinese Sinoform Corona vaccine to children aged 3 to 17.

The test was carried out on 900 children

The health ministry reportedly said the decision was made after large-scale clinical trials and evaluation. Officials said in June that the immune systems of 900 children would be monitored during the test. The UAE’s vaccination rate is among the highest in the world. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is already given to children aged 12 to 15 years.

About 80 percent received the vaccine

The health ministry said on Sunday that nearly 80% of the UAE’s population, or around 9 million people, had received the first dose of the vaccine. At the same time, 70.57 percent of people received both doses of the vaccine. The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,519 new cases of the virus on Sunday. So far, a total of 682,377 people have been infected in the country and 1,951 people have died.

8 out of 10 vaccinated

According to the Khaleej Times report, while 8 out of 10 people in the world have not yet received the vaccine dose, the situation in the United Arab Emirates is quite the opposite. About 8 in 10 people in the country have been partially or fully immunized. Most deaths worldwide have been caused by unvaccinated people, according to a Reuters study. The good news is that people’s doubts about vaccines in 2021 are now diminishing.