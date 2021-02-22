United Kingdom Space Command Typhoon: UK Space Command to train Typhoon Fighter Jet pilots

British Space Command may soon be sending RAF Typhoon fighter jets into space, not just Earth. Its aim will be to destroy the enemy’s satellites. Experts say that in the event of war, China’s and Russia’s military and communications satellites should pose a challenge to the country’s security system. For this, this mission is being prepared which will train its best pilots. For this, a simulation practice will be performed first and after successful completion a flight training exercise will be performed.

Struck from a height of 60 thousand

The training flight exercise will be conducted without a missile. It will first have to fly 40,000 feet, then go vertically to 20,000 feet. In the event of an attack, they will have to target the enemy satellite and return from the height of 60 thousand feet, leaving the anti-satellite. Russia and China have already developed surface, air and sea ASAT missiles capable of landing GPS and telecommunications satellites.

Serious about crisis

Two weeks earlier, Typhoon Air Comdor pilot Paul Godfree had been appointed UK Space Command’s first chief. Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston has warned that it could be controversial to discuss space as a military zone, but if the British military does not take the crisis in front of its satellites seriously, it would be a shame. Britain has yet to manufacture ASAT missiles.

Will America Help Against China-Russia?

At the same time, the United States has had this technology since 1980, when an old weather satellite was dropped from a fighter jet. The US SM-3 anti-satellite missile can be placed under British RAF Typhoon jets, but this can affect its weight. Russia has also developed a ground-launched direct focus anti-satellite missile and a space system fired from another satellite. The US Department of Defense says China has surface-based missiles that can target satellites in low earth orbit.