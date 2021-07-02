United Nations confirm record 18.3c heat in Antarctica amid climate change

Strong points:

The scorching heat of Antarctica, which is one of the coldest places in the world, has broken all records so far. The United Nations has now recognized that the temperature on the Antarctic continent reached 18.3 degrees Celsius last year. The United Nations World Meteorological Organization reported that on February 6, 2020, the temperature reached 18.3 ° C at the Esperanza research station in Argentina, located in the Antarctic region.

Pettari Tales, the organization’s general secretary, said the record for that maximum temperature needed to be confirmed as it provides a better understanding of the weather and climate there. He said: “The Antarctic region is one of the fastest warming regions on the planet. Here, the mercury has increased by 3 degrees Celsius in 50 years. This temperature therefore remains constant with the climate change that we are testing.

Sea level can rise up to 200 feet

The United Nations body rejected Brazil’s claim that the temperature had been recorded at 20.75 near the Seymour Islands. Prior to that, the maximum mercury in Antarctica was recorded at 17.5 ° C in 2015. Following signs of increasing heat, the United Nations had investigated the weather conditions throughout this area. They found that a zone of high pressure air was formed, due to which the heat rises.

Earlier, the National Snow and Ice Data Center warned that Antarctica is warming faster than other parts of Earth. There is so much water in Antarctica in the form of ice, the melting of which can cause sea levels to rise up to 200 feet worldwide. According to the journal Nature, there has been an average rise of 9 inches in sea level since the year 1880. One-third of this water comes from melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica.