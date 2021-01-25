United Nations: India – UN sponsor of terrorism used corona outbreak to recruit terrorists – UN sponsorship of terrorism used Covid 19 outbreak to recruit terrorists, said India at the United Nations

New York

India said on Monday, without naming Pakistan at the UN Security Council, that countries around the world seen as sponsors of terrorism were using the Kovid-19 epidemic to recruit and infiltrate terrorists in order to “ d ‘poison terror’. Can spread.

Along with that, India said India and other countries have been running vaccination campaigns and helping others in this era of global health crisis. Nagraj Naidu, Permanent Deputy Representative of India to the United Nations, said this at a meeting held on “International Peace and Security: Implementation of Resolution 2532” at the Security Council.

Nagaraj Naidu, Permanent Deputy Representative of India to the United Nations, said: “Where countries like India have carried out vaccination campaigns and helped others during the epidemic, there are countries that are supporting the epidemic. terrorism and speak of hate. And they are engaging in false propaganda.

