United Nations Security Council Israel Palestine Violence: UN Security Council appeals, Israel-Palestinians immediately end violence

Tensions between Israeli troops and Palestinian terrorist groups continue in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called for an immediate end to the bloodshed. In his opening speech at the Council’s public debate on Sunday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the conflict “absolutely horrific” and called for an immediate end, Xinhua reported.

Guterres said: “The fight must end. It must be stopped immediately. Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other side should cease. I call on all parties to respond to this appeal. The UN chief warned that the fight could create an unbearable security and humanitarian crisis and further fuel extremism.

The UN chief said this senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction must end immediately. During the meeting, China proposed a four-point resolution on escalating conflict. According to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, there are four points, ceasefire and violence are the top priority, humanitarian aid must be urgently needed, international support must be an obligation and a fundamental solution .

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield said: “The human numbers over the past week have been disastrous. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured by rockets and airstrikes, including children ”. After hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem last week, Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, launched rocket attacks against Israel, which responded to d intense airstrikes against targets in Gaza. Since 2014, around 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have been killed in heavy fighting between the two sides.