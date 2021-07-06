United Nations Stan Swamy: United Nations and European Union mourn death of Stan Swamy, “jailed on false terrorism charges” – United Nations and European Union mourn death of Stan Swamy

United Nations / London

Senior United Nations and European Union human rights officials have expressed sorrow over the death of priest and Christian activist Stan Swamy. He alleged that 84-year-old Swamy, who fought for the rights of indigenous peoples in India, was jailed on “false terrorism charges”.

The United Nations special report on human rights, Mary Lawler, said: “Today there is very sad news from India. Father Stan Swamy, human rights activist and Christian pastor, has died. He was detained for nine months on trumped up terrorism charges. Keeping human rights activists in prison is not acceptable.

How did Father Stan Swamy from Tamil Nadu get to Jharkhand? Tribes who became messiahs at the Bhima-Koregaon incident

Previously, he had expressed his concern over Swamy’s deteriorating condition and requested special treatment for him. He called the allegations against Swamy “baseless”. EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore shared Lawler’s tweet: “India: I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Stan Swamy. He was a rights activist. indigenous peoples and has been held in detention for the past nine months and the EU has raised this issue on numerous occasions.

Swamy died on Monday in a Mumbai hospital where he was admitted on May 29. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020 from Ranchi in the Elgar Parishad case.