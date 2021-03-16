United One can consider that the ‘no’ of Más Madrid to go together on 4M “is a notorious mistake”

Madrid

Published: Tuesday March 16, 2021 12:50 PM

Más Madrid’s decision to reject Pablo Iglesias’ proposal, in which he proposed to run as a single candidate in the May 4 elections, sparked an earthquake on the national left. In this sense, one of the first members of United We Can to express its discontent was the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, who criticized Mónica García’s announcement.

“This decision is a notable mistake. Unity is not the answer to everything, but it is a stimulus that allows us to do things differently than in 2019: so Ayuso has ruled,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Thus, according to Garzón, “this new opportunity required unity and humility”. However, he underlines his good wishes for García: “Having said that, good luck to those who have thought and decided otherwise”, he concludes.

Another politician who has shown his disagreement with the strategy of Más País has been Aina Vidal, deputy of En Comú Podem in Congress, who asserts that the argument of 5% (the percentage necessary for representation), “is dishonest” , and calls for the need to unite the left: “It is now a question of mobilizing the vote in Madrid. What Iglesias raised was very reasonable,” he said in an appearance on Tuesday.

In contrast, other Podemos positions have chosen to praise the figure of Pablo Iglesias instead of commenting on Más Madrid. In this sense, Antón Gómez Reino, deputy of the municipalities of Galicia, values ​​”positively” the decision of Iglesias: “We are happy with the gesture of Iglesias whereas the elections were considered lost”, he said.

Enrique Santiago, of Izquierda Unida, also sent a similar message, which once again showed his support for the Secretary General: “It is a generosity that no one in this country has done. No one is resigning from vice “Presidency to defend the left,” he said to the Sixth.

Joan Baldoví, against Iglesias: “He feels better in the role of Pepito Grillo”

Faced with this accumulation of reactions, one of the deputies who most clearly showed his support for Mónica García and Más País was Joan Baldoví, head of Compromís. Specifically, he values ​​García as the right candidate to topple Ayuso, and he’s been particularly tough on Pablo Iglesias.

“Considering Pablo’s trajectory, it doesn’t last very long in the sites. Some feel better in the role of Pepito Grillo than in the role of the sites. I would have liked him to have finished the things he had in place, like the housing law, ”he condemned in his appearance.

At the same time, also on Tuesday, the Compromís deputy highlighted the figure of García, and celebrates his decision to free himself in the Madrid elections: “If there is anyone who deserves to be president of Madrid , this is Mónica García. If there is anyone to whom She made real opposition to Ayuso. It was her. The force of small but important things every day. Exceeded 5%, 1 + 1 + 1 YES they will add, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.