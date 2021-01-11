United States: Democrats present impeachment resolution against Donald Trump – blow to President Donald Trump, US House begins impeachment process

Washington

On Monday, three Democratic Party MPs introduced an impeachment motion against US President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting his supporters to incite violence in the Capitol (US Parliament) last week. The motion was introduced by MPs Jamie Ruskin, David Sicilin and Ted Lew and is supported by 211 members of the US House of Representatives.

According to a press release published in the media, the outgoing president was accused of “complicity in treason” on January 6 by his actions in this resolution.

He said Trump encouraged his supporters to besiege the Capitol Building (Parliament complex) when the Electoral College vote count was underway and the process was interrupted by attacks from people.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the incident. Previously, Republican lawmakers on Monday rejected a request from Democratic House members seeking consensus on Vice President Pence’s call for the implementation of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the presidency earlier.