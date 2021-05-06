United States now reissues travel advisory urging Americans not to travel to India

Strong points:

There is bad news for India as it battles the ravages of the Corona virus. The United States has again issued a travel advisory for India, urging Americans not to attend given the unprecedented growth in Kovid-19 cases. In fact, India is facing the second wave of the corona virus outbreak and more than three lakh new cases have been arriving every day for several days.

For this reason, hospitals face a shortage of beds and oxygen. The US State Department said in a recent consultation, “Don’t travel to India because of Kovid-19. Be more vigilant about crime and terrorism. This consultation is similar to the previous consultation published on April 28. Both consultations recommend a fourth category which is the highest level of warning.

US imposes travel ban in Corona crisis, many Indo-Americans stranded in India

Allowed non-emergency government employees to return voluntarily

It should be noted that during the consultation on April 28, the US State Department allowed the families of officials to voluntarily leave India. At the same time, in the consultation released on April 5, U.S. government employees who are not in an emergency were also allowed to return voluntarily. “US citizens who wish to leave India should take advantage of the commercial transportation options available,” the consultation said.

Meanwhile, the United States has banned the arrival of travelers from India following the growing increase in corona virus cases, leaving many families estranged from their members and trapped in India. He traveled to India to meet his relatives at the last minute and attend his funeral. In some cases, the winning family member is found to be stuck in India and does not appear to be able to meet his family in the US anytime soon, as the Embassy and Consulate General in India are closed.